Fiji Navy works smarter

Being one of the workplaces severely affected by COVID-19, the Fiji Navy has learned how to work smarter under the new normal.

While celebrating the 46th Anniversary of the Fiji Navy, Commander Humphery Tawake says the pandemic has allowed them to continue uninterrupted in conducting their mandated roles such as maritime security and law enforcement patrols; coordinating and responding to Search and Rescue to name a few

Tawake says the Fiji Navy continues its support to the government’s approach in combatting COVID-19 at the same time continuing the professional military development of Officers and sailors with opportunities offered by Maritime Security and Naval Partners.

He says the Fiji Navy is also investing in infrastructure such as the Australian funded RFNS Stanley Brown Wharf Infrastructure Upgrade to support the new fleet especially the Guardian Patrol Boat (GPB) and the Concept Design Phase of the Maritime Essential Services Centre (MESC) is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

He adds both these projects when completed will enhance operational and strategic dimensions to the future of the RFN and RFMF.

He thanked the unwavering support from families and other agencies that helped during these difficult times is ensuring that the Fiji Navy reached its target throughout the years.

The Fiji Navy was established on the 25th of July 1975 to implement coastal state requirements such as the policing of our Exclusive Economic Zone maritime boundary and the exclusive sovereign rights to use, manage and protect ocean resources on and under the oceans.