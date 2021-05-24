Home

Fiji Navy uses lull period for training

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 11, 2022 4:45 am
[Photo: Supplied]

In the midst of a usually busy high-risk cyclone season, a lull in operations does not mean a complete stand down for the Republic of Fiji Navy.
The Fiji Navy says this time has presented an opportunity to conduct training and development activities to enhance the skills and knowledge of their personnel.

This week, the Navy has been running four separate training modules for officers and sailors.

Deputy Commander of the RFMF, Commodore Humphrey Tawake says most of their officers have returned from COVID operations and this week’s training has been crucial to maintaining their skillsets.

Article continues after advertisement

“The aim of the training as well is providing others another level of interaction to see the level of competency that we have and ensure that we are on par with the operational environment.”


[Photo: Supplied]

Tawake says their training included the first, fleet navigation officers conducting refresher chart work and passage planning training.

He adds that air tasking officers also conducted a two-day regional aerial surveillance program workshop with regional agencies, facilitated by the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency.


[Photo: Supplied]

He says Search and Rescue centre trainees are now undergoing a four-day tabletop exercise in decoding aeronautical search and rescue messages while hydrographic branch personnel are also undergoing the AB Survey Recorder Course at the Fiji Hydrographic Office.

The Deputy Commander adds that these training activities allow their service personnel to acquire, retain and evolve new skills that will be vital in the next operation or tasking.

