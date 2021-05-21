Fiji Navy says risk higher for its men on ship

The Fiji Navy says working in confined spaces is always a risk for its officers and this increases exposure and transmission due to the contagious nature of the current COVID-19 variant in Fiji.

This is after 22 officers of the Navy are now confirmed positive cases.

The Fiji Navy is working closely with relevant authorities on contact tracing.

In a statement the Fiji Navy says this is so that further exposure from the cluster of Navy officers who have contracted COVID-19 is handled appropriately and in an expeditious manner.

It adds that as much as they do their best to adhere to COVID-safe protocols, the reality is such that working onboard ships increases exposure.

The Fiji Navy says it anticipated this and those infected initially are from the same bubble.

It says the new cluster will have some effect on naval personnel who were out in force assisting with COVID support operations – health screening, Blue Lane initiative, maritime surveillance, search & rescue and HADR.

The Fiji Navy says it will continue this operations utilizing existing contingencies and working closely with their partner agencies.