Fiji Navy members carry out community activities

Some members from the Republic of Fiji Navy were recently engaged in a number of community support activities.

These activities included general cleaning up and donation of food and essential items to the Home Of Compassion and Government State home in Samabula.

The members also took part in mangrove planting at Nasese.

These community-based activities marked the end of the month of July whereby the Navy commemorated its 45th Anniversary and the beginning of the new financial year.