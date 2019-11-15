Fiji Navy continues to monitor incoming yachts

Despite COVID-19 the Fiji Navy continues to monitor the movement of vessels within our maritime space.

Maritime Commander Timoci Natuva says even though there ARE COVID-19 restrictions on air and land travel, they still have a responsibility to safeguard our waters from criminal activities.

Natuva says they have also been inspecting yachts that are coming through our Blue Lane Initiative.

This he says is part of their operations

“Our role under the Blue Lane Initiative is to ensure that the yachts are at the quarantine sites and they are monitored regularly. To ensure they complete their quarantine enforcement before they are given the green light for cruising certificate. So we play an active role in that.”

The Fiji Navy has a dedicated team at Port Denarau Marina that assist the Military and Health officials in quarantining crew members and ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed.