Fiji must be ready for future pandemics

Employers and workers have been urged to put in place a framework to deal with any future pandemics.

Speaking at the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Employment Minister Parveen Kumar highlighted that more than 99% of the workforce is double jabbed against COVID-19.

The compliance level at all workplaces was reached by November 30th last year.

Kumar adds while employers and workers were diligent in doing their part to curb the spread of COVID-19, Fiji needs a robust response mechanism in case of further crises.

“Responding to workers sickness, discrimination against sick workers, workplace stress and violence, the implications of lockdowns, addressing the refusal of workers to return to work and monitoring the vaccination of workers prior to entering the workplace.”

The Employment Minister audited more than 17,000 workplaces at the height of the pandemic.