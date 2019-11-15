Fiji Muslim League implements measures for prayers

The Fiji Muslim League will be opening its places of worship (Masjid/Marakiz) for its members after three months.

It was announced last weekend that from tomorrow houses of worship can re-open their doors to 100 worshippers at a time.

National President Hafizud Dean Khan says they’ve implemented some measures to comply with the new requirements.

Khan says distancing of 1.5m will be maintained in all Masjids during regular and Juma prayers.

Members are requested to download the careFIJI App and register beforehand for prayers.

“We have to limit the number of Jumas we can have based on the people we have available to lead the Jumas. So what we’re going to do is every 20 minutes one Juma say starting at 12:20pm then 12:40pm and at 1’oclock. So we might have four or five sessions in some mosques depending on how many people we have available to lead. We are hoping to cover most people that will be coming for Juma. But it’s on a first come first serve basis.”

The President says members are to perform ablution (Wudu) before going to the Masjid and also bring their personal prayer mats.

Handshakes and hugging are strongly discouraged.