News

Fiji Museum to go digital

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 4:00 pm
Charge d’affaires, Tony Greubel and Fiji Museum Deputy Chair, Michael Yee-Joy.

The Fiji Museum can now carry out digital documentation of its holdings.

This as the United States Embassy has rendered assistance under its cultural preservation fund.

Charge d’affaires, Tony Greubel says the funding of $420, 698 will assist the Museum to become competitive in the global digital archival space and make its services accessible to people in Fiji and other countries.

He adds a few staff will be selected to undergo extensive training to ensure they acquire the right digitization skills.

This will also ensure traditional artifacts, records, and equipment are digitized without losing their value and authenticity.

“The Fiji Museum team will receive specialized training and knowledge from the Los Angeles Museum Memorial. This will bolster the Fiji Museum’s ability to care for and share Fiji’s cultural heritage.”

Greubel highlighted the digitization is scheduled to complete in five years.

He says the partnership will support the Museum in collecting, recording, digitizing, preserving, and sharing objects and research materials that entails an important story about Fiji’s history and its people.

Fiji Museum Deputy Chair, Michael Yee-Joy has expressed his appreciation towards the support rendered by the US Embassy.

The Museum is amongst the 22 of the 172 organizations globally that were selected to receive the funding.

