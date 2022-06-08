Fiji moves to resolve Forum impasse

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama led a high-level meeting over the last two days to try and resolve the current political impasse in the Pacific Islands Forum.

Together with the Prime Ministers of the Cook Islands and Samoa, Bainimarama met with the Presidents of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, and the Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

The leaders established a reform package that contains commitments to deepen trust, and political cohesion across the region, and Bainimarama says Fiji fully supports its adoption at the next Pacific Islands Forum meeting.

Bainimarama was joined by the Prime Ministers of the Cook Islands and Samoa, while the Presidents of Nauru and Kiribati were able to hold discussions with the Members of the Micronesian Leaders who were here over the last two days.

The Prime Minister adds the two days of discussions have reaffirmed the value and importance of talanoa in the Pacific Way, and represent an important first step towards reuniting the Pacific family.

He also says he is pleased with the progress that has been made and the recognition shared among fellow leaders, that the Forum Family is strongest together.

Bainimarama admits there is more work to be done, but he is committed to seeing this resolution through, and endorsing it as a collective at the 51st Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Suva from the 12th of next month.