Fiji Mission abroad to facilitate registrations

All Fiji Missions abroad will facilitate the registration of Fijians living overseas who wish to vote in this year’s General Election.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says they are currently sending kits overseas to cater for Fijians in these countries.

As of yesterday, the FEO has provided voter services to 110,225 Fijians, and Saneem says they are working to ensure that all eligible Fijians register to vote in this year’s general election.

“We have started sending kits and we will be providing training to the staff at the Fiji Missions abroad to conduct voter registration services overseas.”

Saneem says they will work to ensure that every eligible Fijian is registered to vote in this year’s general elections.

They are also working on identifying and assessing polling stations.