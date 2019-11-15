Fiji Met to enhance services

The Fiji Metrological Services is working on reducing the loss of lives and livelihoods during tropical cyclones.

Fiji Met Director Terry Atalifo has urged Fijians to always keep themselves updated with the latest weather reports.

The Fiji Met is working on enhancing the services as safety is vital.

Atalifo says they are now moving away from traditional ways of predicting weather to impact-based forecasting.

“So at this stage, I think the met service is ready in terms of operation. We have raised awareness in terms of our predictions and we are working closely with the National Disaster Management Office and our key stakeholders so that everyone is aware of what the season will bring. Safety is basically what we trying to achieve at the end of the day.”

Atalifo says they are working closely with its stakeholders as Fiji is already in the cyclone season and more needs to be done to prioritize Safety.

“For this season we anticipate three cyclones for Fiji. Out of the three we expect at least one to be a severe cyclone that’s category three and above.”

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure lies slow moving to the west of Fiji and is gradually moving towards the group.

Cloud and rain associated with the trough are expected to affect the western parts of Fiji from today and gradually spreads to the rest of the group.