Fiji Met monitors weather system

The Fiji Meteorological Service says there is a huge build-up of rain producing clouds to the far north west of Fiji.

It is expected to develop and pass to the west of Fiji between Wednesday and Thursday next week.

The latest model analysis shows that the rain associated with the system should start coming towards Fiji from Tuesday afternoon.

The Weather Office says at the moment a lot of tropical weather activity is occurring over the area of Solomon Islands and this system is expected to strengthen in the coming days and move towards Vanuatu and later to Fiji.

The Nadi Weather Office says it will continuously monitor the situation and will update the people accordingly as and when necessary.

It says the greater concern right now is the rain, however people can expect the humidity and heat to continue today and tomorrow.