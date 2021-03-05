Fiji marks milestone, COVID-19 vaccinations begin

The first 10 frontline workers have received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations at the Nadi International Airport.

This marks the beginning of the vaccination program for Fiji.

The 10 had to be registered before getting the jabs.

Dr Mara Vukivukiseru who is the team leader of the COVID-19 team at the Lautoka Hospital is the first Fijian to be vaccinated.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifiremi Waqainabete, stresses the COVID-19 vaccination program is important and this marks a huge step for the country.

12,000 doses of the drugs arrived on Saturday under the COVAX Facility.

The Ministry of Health is registering frontline workers online in order to receive the vaccine.