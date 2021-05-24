Fiji marks its eighth constitution anniversary

Today marks the eighth anniversary of our Fijian Constitution.

The Government had earlier highlighted that we cannot celebrate in person due to vital health protection measures.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be announcing the first winner from the national vaccine lottery today to mark the inaugural holiday.

Article continues after advertisement

$8,000 will be given out as part of the “Win Together Sweepstakes”.

The Government had also called on students to mark the day by submitting a video or essay voicing the importance of constitutional rights.

Fijians are reminded that COVID-safe measures are still in place and social gatherings are still prohibited.

Police will be out enforcing COVID safe measures as picnic is still prohibited.