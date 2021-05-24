Fiji marks 51st Independence Day

Fiji is celebrating its 51st anniversary of Independence today.

On this day in 1970, Fiji was officially granted independence after 96 years of British colonial rule.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a large-scale celebration has not been organized to mark our Independence Day.

However, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be making major announcements this afternoon which will be televised live on FBC TV.

Bainimarama will announce the further relaxation of restrictions that were imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On his official Facebook page, the Prime Minister yesterday confirmed that 80 percent of adults in Fiji are fully vaccinated.

This has been achieved three weeks ahead of the schedule.

Bainimarama has thanked Fijians for their unwavering support towards the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.