News

Fiji makes semi-final after France scare

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 18, 2022 6:01 am

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s side will meet Samoa in the Vancouver 7s Cup semifinal at 9:44am today after beating France 24-21 in a close quarter-final encounter.

Fiji started with a bang as Waisea Nacuqu scored in the first minute for a 7-nil lead before France hit back through Nelson Epee.

The French had a player sent off for deliberate knock-on and the national side capitalized as captain Tevita Daugunu ran in for the team’s second try.

Article continues after advertisement

It was not going France’s way with another player copping a yellow card and after some scrambling play, Vuiviawa Naduvalo ran in before halftime with Fiji leading 19-7.

However, Joachim Trouabal and Aaron Grandidier scored successive tries for France for a 21-19 lead with three minutes remaining.

The French rattled the Fijians for the first three and half minutes of the second spell before the national side got their act together and scored via Jerry Tuwai.

Leading 24-21, France had possession with seconds remaining but Fiji’s defense stood out in the end.

Meanwhile, Samoa defeated South Africa 28-17 in the second quarterfinal.

The Cup semifinal will kick off at 9:44am.

