Fiji made products vying for U.S shelves

U.S Ambassador Joseph Cella says discussions will begin today in the United States to push more Fijian-made products onto the shelves of American supermarkets.

Cella highlighted this following a second roundtable discussion with exporters and government representatives and this is just one of many things expected to unfold from a series of talks the Embassy is hosting.

The Ambassador says the workshop allows local businesses to understand what sort of market they can tap into.

Article continues after advertisement

“This one got into the nitty-gritty so to speak, the very finer detail of regulatory framework the product opportunity, supply and demand and how we can help producers here scale up.”

Cella says there’s a hunger in the United States for Fijian-made and grown products, but exporters will need to know what the market demands are to be successful.

“Also key is to just establish themselves the producers here as known quantity with the consumers or the wholesalers or the representative with the United States.”

Prominent entrepreneur Anthony Ah Koy says the workshop was an eye-opener as he will now re-look at how he runs his business.

“What we going to do is we going to find what customers want and then develop the product to match, rather than us grow products and then trying to find the buyer and I think this is the mistake we have been making in the past.”

The U.S Ambassador made an assurance he would create a bridge to improve bilateral relations in trade between the two countries.