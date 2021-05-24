Fiji losing skilled workers to poaching

Fiji is losing a lot of skilled employers in different fields due to poaching and lucrative offers from overseas and the private sector.

This was highlighted by Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in parliament today, who says the government has now allocated $50, 000 to carry out a scarce skills review in the civil service.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the money will fund research to identify highly skilled positions across the government and the underlying reasons contributing to the scarcity of those skills.

“Recently the Head of our Climate Change Division was poached by a UN Agency. We had for example the head of our Communications system – the guy who rolled out all the groundbreaking work we did a few years ago has been poached by the World Bank. He has not become the regional expert for them and laying out projects across the Pacific.”

Opposition MP Ro Filipe Tuisawau claims that some civil servants are resigning because of a lack of job security.

“Staff retention can also be affected by leadership and management issues. Some of the major complaints that have been coming through is the management of contracts, where contracts have come to an end and civil servants have been given short-term contracts.”

Sayed-Khaiyum dismissed these claims, saying Ro Filipe should not use one or two examples to shoot down the entire system, which is working well.

“All of you are going out, trying to create this disquiet among civil servants. As any civil servant would know, if you initially take up a position you given a three-year contract. At the end of three years after the assessment if you perform above a particular level you given a five years contract. There were some issues with some of the ministries but that has been rectified.