Fiji loses millions to illegal fishing 

An estimated $600M is lost to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the Pacific region every year.

Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for Fisheries Pene Baleinabuli, says the country bears an estimated 40% of the loss.

Baleinabuli says these activities rob us of development opportunities.

“Right now, there is an estimation of maybe $200M-$300M. That is the estimate based on the size of our EEZ”

Baleinabuli says trying to monitor our Exclusive Economic Zone is still a challenge.

“We are people or nations of big ocean states. It means our EEZ is quite huge. We are yet to fully develop the capacity to monitor our EEZ.”

Dr Matthew Camilleri, the Head of the Fishing Operations and Technology Branch of the Fisheries and Agriculture Organization of the UN, has commended Fiji’s efforts to address these illegal activities by staging a workshop to better equip stakeholders.

“It’s not frequent that you find that there is a country that is as committed as Fiji to make sure that the provisions are implemented.”

Various stakeholders from the fisheries sector are currently convening for a three-day workshop to discuss the implementation of the 2009 Fisheries and Agriculture Organization Agreement on port state measures.