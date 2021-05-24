Home

News

Fiji looks to North America for trade

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 24, 2022 12:35 pm
[Source: Ministry of Commerce Trade Tourism and Transport]

Efforts are underway to strengthen economic relations with North America.

In 2020 Fiji exported $302 million worth of mineral water, kava and turmeric to the USA and imported $152 million worth of goods.

In the same year, trade with Canada saw exports of $7.2 million worth of mineral water, preserved ginger and mackerel, and imports of around $8.2 million worth of goods.

A Fiji North America Investment webinar was held today to try and increase trade with the two countries.

Commerce and Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya says the webinar is a partnership to showcase opportunities, and relevant incentives in real estate, tourism, manufacturing, and business process outsourcing.

“The Fijian Government is keen to strengthen our market access for ginger, turmeric, and kava. Opportunities for the caregiving industry in the US to recruit Fijian workers are also an important component of our relationship. And the US ICT and BPO sector to consider Fiji as their outsourcing destination is certainly an important growth area. “

Koya adds they are also working on a digital process for applications and approvals.

This means that North American investors can start a business in Fiji, by completing the registration processes from their home or office.

 

