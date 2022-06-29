Fiji looks forward to Australia’s support in advancing ocean-related goals

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama met with the Australian Minister for Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek along the margins of the second UN Ocean High-Level Conference in Lisbon, Portugal yesterday.

Bainimarama congratulated Minister Plibersek on her appointment to the new ministerial role and pledged the Fijian government’s commitment to working closely with the Australian Government in advancing shared aspirations such as climate action, oceans, and sustainable socio-economic development.

He says through the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Partnership, the levels of engagement have continued to strengthen over the years, and the recent visit by the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, has reaffirmed the exemplary partnership and strong bonds of friendship between the two nations.

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The Prime Minister outlined the key priorities for Fiji at the UN Ocean Conference, which are to address the role of the ocean in climate mitigation and adaptation.

He says Fiji looks forward to Australia’s support in advancing common goals on oceans and Sustainable Development Goal 14 and progressively achieving the ocean-climate pathway in the lead up to COP-27 and beyond.

In his capacity as the Pacific Island Forum Chair, Prime Minister

Bainimarama also provided an update on the PIF Leaders Meeting scheduled for next month in Suva.

He says Fiji looks forward to hosting the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and fellow Pacific leaders at the meeting, which will pave the way forward to strengthen regional solidarity and discuss pertinent issues facing the region in the spirit of the Pacific Way through dialogue and Talanoa.

In response, Minister Plibersek commended Bainimarama for his unwavering commitment and strong leadership on global issues of climate and oceans.