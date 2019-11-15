Fiji Link to resume limited Nadi – Suva services

Fiji Link has resumed limited domestic services between Nadi and Suva today.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen says this resumption is in line with the lifting of the lockdown of the Capital, Suva.

Viljoen says the resumption will see one morning and one evening return service between the two airports.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Fiji Link will add or reduce services depending on demand.

Viljoen says guests can book flights on the Fiji Airways website or by calling the airline’s Reservations Centre adding that flight schedules are subject to change.

He also stressed that all other domestic Fiji Link services remain suspended till further notice.