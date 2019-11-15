Fiji Link to resume daily Labasa flights from tomorrow

Fiji Airways’ domestic subsidiary Fiji Link will resume daily flights to and from Labasa from tomorrow as inter-island travel restrictions have been lifted.

Fiji Airways Group Managing Director Andre Viljoen says the flights will be initially operated by Fiji Link’s Twin Otter aircraft, and may be upgraded to ATR services should demand increase.

Suva-Labasa flights will depart Suva daily at 12.15pm, arriving into Labasa at 1.15pm.

The return flight will depart Labasa at 2.45pm, arriving into Suva at 3.45pm.

Viljoen assured the guests that Fiji Link team will practice social distancing seating on flights as much as practical, and hand sanitiser will be made available.

The resumption of flights to other domestic ports is currently being reviewed.