Fiji Link passengers required to show careFIJI app

Fiji Airways domestic subsidiary Fiji Link will now require all passengers to show the careFIJI app on their devices at check-in.

This is part of the Fiji Airways Travel Ready programme.

Managing Director Andre Viljoen says the app is now required for domestic passengers to assist contact tracing efforts by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Viljoen says for a family or group travelling and checking in together, one device with the careFIJI app is adequate.

Fiji Link staff will update a manual contact tracing form with details of customers without smartphones or unaccompanied minors.

The Managing Director says the app is part of the ‘new normal’ in a COVID-world.