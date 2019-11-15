Home

News

Fiji Link passengers required to show careFIJI app

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 24, 2020 12:30 pm
Fiji Airways domestic subsidiary Fiji Link will now require all passengers to show the careFIJI app on their devices at check-in. [File Photo]

Fiji Airways domestic subsidiary Fiji Link will now require all passengers to show the careFIJI app on their devices at check-in.

This is part of the Fiji Airways Travel Ready programme.

Managing Director Andre Viljoen says the app is now required for domestic passengers to assist contact tracing efforts by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Article continues after advertisement

Viljoen says for a family or group travelling and checking in together, one device with the careFIJI app is adequate.

Fiji Link staff will update a manual contact tracing form with details of customers without smartphones or unaccompanied minors.

The Managing Director says the app is part of the ‘new normal’ in a COVID-world.

