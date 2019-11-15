Home

Fiji Law Society raises concern

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 24, 2020 7:22 am

The Fiji Law Society has raised concerns about a statement issued by the National Disaster Management Office for fundraisers to seek permits.

Society President William Clarke highlighted that the Natural Disaster (Tropical Cyclone) Regulations 2020 does not stop anyone from asking others for money to support disaster-affected people.

Clarke in a statement adds that there is no law that says a person must have a permit before asking others for money to help those affected by TC Yasa.

The FLS President says it doesn’t help if religious and community organization, charities and individuals who are trying to help those affected if they are threatened with prosecution if they do not seek a permit to ask for support.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko had said that they issued the statement to ensure people do not use TC Yasa as an excuse for personal gain.

The Fiji Law Society is urging the NDMO to clarify their statement and withdraw the threat of prosecution and encourage all good Samaritans to provide what support they are able to give, collectively or individually.

