Fiji Law Society appoints new council members

The Fiji Law Society has appointed new members for its council during the Annual General Meeting over the weekend.

William Clark of Howard’s Law has been appointed as the new President and Wati Seeto from the Reserve Bank of Fiji is the new vice-president.

Other council-elect include Bhupendra Solanki, Arthi Swami, Ravi Singh, Seruwaia Nayacalevu, Emily King and Ravneet Charan.

The new appointees will be overseeing the work of the Fiji Law Society until next year.