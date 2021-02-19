Fiji launches first-ever Migration Profile Report

The unavailability of data on migration, including a reluctance to share data between ministries and external partners is a challenge.

To overcome the challenge, the first-ever Migration Profile Report for Fiji has been launched today.

Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama highlighted that the report has been developed out of the need to better understand the migration dynamics.

Naiqama says the report has revealed that over a half of Fiji’s population are now living in urban areas due to rural to urban migration.

“Fiji’s population more than tripled between 1950 and 2017. It increased from 289,000 to 884,807.”

Naiqama says the report highlights the migration trends, including its characteristics, impacts and migration governance in Fiji.