Fiji launches commemorative bill and coin to mark 50th Independence

A new commemorative $50 bill has been launched to mark Fiji’s 50th Independence anniversary.

Speaking at the launch, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said the Fijian history has been immortalized on the newly designed banknote.

The bill is strikingly vibrant and colorful with a transparent clock face that is chiming 10 o’clock the exact moment Fiji’s flag was raised to the mast-head on the 10th of October, 1970.

The Prime Minister says the new bill which is limited in edition is a mark of a new chapter.

“There are many more hidden Easter eggs in the design that I will let you find for yourself but notice that no detail was left unnoticed by the Reserve Bank. But while I will always appreciate history and the lessons it provides I see the true Fiji when I turn to the back of the bill, here we see our future the children of Fiji who will inherit the nation we build for them today.”

The $50 bill will be available in the market from tomorrow.

The RBF also launched a new commemorative 50 cent coin which will be distributed to all students attending schools around the country from Year One to Year 13.

“It is one that I hope we can learn from and reflect on for generations to come, one that our children and grandchildren can look back on and see how strong our nations have grown in the year since, see how we healed, how we came together and how our 50th anniversary mark the beginning of yet another new chapter – one of Fijian resilience.”

The coin will be distributed to students from tomorrow.