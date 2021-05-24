Fiji labor Party launches women wing

The Fiji Labor Party has launched its women’s wing this week after 36 years of active participation in Fiji’s political arena.

While launching this development, Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry says that women and youth account for more than 50 percent of the population and should be accorded equal recognition.

“Women are extremely important pillars of society as mothers, wives and mentors. They’re the ones who keep the family together, shoulder the responsibility of providing food and other basic necessities in times of need. And they also generally act as guardians of culture and tradition.”

[Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry]

Chaudhry says women deserve to have a platform in the political arena as well.