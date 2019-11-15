Fiji Kinde aims to help kindergartens in rural areas

A couple from the United States has been leading the Fiji Kinde Project aimed at enhancing early childhood education in rural villages.

The Project started from Vunikura and Vatuvonu in Cakaudrove in 2007 and since has moved to other parts of the country.

Founder Ann Cooper says children throughout the maritime islands have been assisted under the Fiji Kinde Project.

Article continues after advertisement

“So far as of today we have 168 kindergartens that we have taught. We’ve also taught village women how to teach those children and establish kindergartens throughout all of Fiji. We have been in the Lau group, Macuata, rural areas are really our favorite to go to because they have such need”.

Mereia Canivesi a teacher who attended a Fiji Kinde workshop says the Project has helped her greatly.

“There’s one thing that I would to encourage the teacher is that to love their children more. The first thing you should do as a kindegarten teacher is to know your kindergartens”.

Founders Ann and David Cooper have been constantly visiting rural areas, providing the much needed children’s educational materials to some schools.

The Fiji Kinde project aims to establish a main resource centre so that kindergarten teachers all over the country have access to a variety of learning resources.