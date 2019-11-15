Fiji keen to receive New Zealand tourists

The Fijian government believes New Zealand visitors will start coming into Fiji very soon.

Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Yogesh Karan while leading a Fijian delegation at a virtual roundtable meeting said close consultations continue with Australia and New Zealand to resume passenger air travel.

Karan says Fiji will be able to begin admitting tourists from New Zealand very soon.

Karan says the “Bula Bubble,” allows Fiji to begin receiving visitors from Australia and New Zealand while the “Blue Lanes” to allow yachts and pleasure craft to enter Fijian waters.

The Permanent Secretary adds while Fiji is concerned about the recent resurgence of the pandemic in Australia, it is confident necessary steps will be taken to contain it.

Karan told international partners that Fiji will extend the “COVID-Contained” designation to other countries once it has determined that it is medically sound to do so.