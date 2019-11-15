Fiji joins UN effort to shape a global financing strategy

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama joined the United Nations and global leaders in helping to shape a bold and comprehensive plan to fund a resilient global recovery post-COVID-19.

Bainimarama spoke virtually at a Leaders Event held at the margins of UNGA 75 that enabled discussions on the need for concrete financing solutions to “build back better”.

Bainimarama says financing is the most critical element that the World needs to put right in order to advance the global goals (SDG’s).

The Prime Minister also reminded leaders that financing needs of Small Island Developing States was acute given that they are responding to the twin crisis of climate change and COVID19.

“COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for small developing states, but the pain is not unfamiliar. Like climate change, we bear the unjust burden of unequal impacts from a crisis we did not start and cannot solve alone. Whether the challenge is stopping viral transmission or cutting carbon emissions, unilateralism and inaction threaten us most of all. If either win out, we lose everything.”

Bainimarama says sustainability and inclusivity should be at the heart of the financing strategy to realize the common aspirations of rebuilding stronger with solidarity.

“Take it from us, the small states who are all-too-familiar with climate-driven devastation: When crisis strike, we must always build back better, more sustainably, and in solidarity with the most vulnerable. That simple choice, made every day at every level of leadership, is where our better, global recovery from COVID-19 begins.”

Fiji has worked closely with the Governments of Canada, Jamaica, UK, the EU and Rwanda in shaping proposals on sustainability and inclusive recovery that were considered by the Heads of Governments.