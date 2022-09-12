Fiji joins the BeReal platform

Tourism Fiji is now focusing on capitalizing on social media trends.

Chief Executive Brent Hill says recently Fiji became the first country in the world with a national social media account to join the new social media platform, BeReal.

BeReal is a social media platform with over 22 million active daily users that is widely known for having unfiltered content on social media.

“Recently we were the first country in the world to work with BeReal which has been great for us and we have seen that it sort of started to take off which is great but from that perspective, these days influencers, digital media, and social media incredibly important. Very influential in terms of people deciding to come.

Hill adds this way, they intend to upload one unedited video every day.

He also adds that Fiji does not need filters because the views and locations itself is great and are a perfect way to showcase Fiji’s natural beauty to its visitors.