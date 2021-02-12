Fiji joins five nations in new Agreement

Fiji has joined five countries negotiating the first trade agreement that has climate change and sustainability at its core.

The agreement pursues a plastic-free land and marine environment not only at a national level, but internationally as well.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Shaheen Ali during World Consumer Rights Day celebration in Suva yesterday.

Ali says the agreement will allow Fiji to push for plastic elimination and protecting the environment.

“Instead of thinking, “it’s just plastic”, think “this will last in the oceans, or buried in the earth, long after I’m gone.”

Fiji and New Zealand are the only two Pacific Island country that is part of the Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability.

Other countries include Norway, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Iceland.