Fiji joins call for sustainable and inclusive global recovery

Fiji has joined the call by the United Nations for leaders to adopt a comprehensive ‘menu’ of policy options to accelerate actions for post COVID-19 recovery.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum called for reform to a multilateral financial system “out-of-touch with the realities of those most vulnerable” and urged affordable financing be made available on more “realistic terms” for small developing states.

The Minister presented a menu of options and frameworks for consideration by world leaders aimed at promoting a speedy and inclusive global economic recovery.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed in her introductory remarks urged finance ministers to work in solidarity to chart the way forward for swift recovery of the global economy.

She says she is expecting leaders join the UN in seizing this initiative to consolidate a menu of options to support your work for the immediate economic relief people need, a people’s vaccine for COVID-19, and to tackle deep injustices, inequalities and governance.

Early morning start for our team on a 2am virtual @UN Finance Ministers Meeting. We pressed small developing states’ case for more affordable finance to confront the dual crises of #COVID19 and #ClimateChange –– both of which threaten to roll back the aims of the @SDG2030 Agenda. pic.twitter.com/MJ0qfQRlt9 — Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (@FijiAG) September 8, 2020

Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Satyendra Prasad says even under a difficult political environment globally, Fiji was able to work intensely with the EU, UK and Rwanda to solicit a rich and wide range of inputs from many countries.

The full policy package will be presented to the world leaders on 29th of this month which will be attended by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.