Fiji is well-prepared for COVID-19 cases among repatriating citizen

The Ministry of Health says Fiji is well prepared for the likelihood of COVID cases developing among repatriating citizens.

Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health Dr James Fong says Fiji has the infrastructure, surveillance capabilities and local testing capacities to ensure “quarantine cases” at the border present zero risks to the general public.

Dr Fong says they’re confident that the stringent border protection protocols will ensure there’s no risk of COVID-19 entering our community.

“We don’t expect this to be Fiji’s last border quarantine case of COVID-19. Other countries are reporting similar cases as a matter of course. Rest assured, Fiji has built an impregnable wall of strong border controls, strict quarantine surveillance and capable healthcare monitoring between border quarantine cases and Fijian communities”.

A 66-year-old man who returned from a medical treatment in India has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under isolation at the Nadi Hospital.

His case is considered a ‘border quarantine case’ and he was travelling with his son and 107 other passengers on a repatriation flight to Fiji.

Meanwhile, the test result of the man’s son is expected to be announced this afternoon.