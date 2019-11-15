Growing international demand for outsourcing services presents opportunities for Fiji to set itself up as a regional outsourcing hub.

This was highlighted by Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya while launching the Business Process Outsourcing Council of Fiji, highlighting that it is a great source of employment, producing good skill sets for Fijians.

Koya adds the outsourcing service providers’ employs over 4000 Fijians with the potential to increase to over 10,000 in the next couple of years.

“Also, encourage other BPO companies to take advantage of the investment incentives in Fiji and that we have to offer the business to consider outsourcing their back-office operations to these companies.”

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes believes the BPO Council of Fiji together with its members will put us on the map as an outsourcing destination.

“Fijian Business people are known for their innovation and resource fullness. I am excited that Australia can play a small part in supporting their endeavours through exposure to new technologies and business practices.”

Feakes believes Fiji is well-positioned to gain from the BPO market especially during the COVID-19 crisis.