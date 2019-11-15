Fiji is to host MSG governing body meetings

Fiji will today host the Melanesian Spearhead Group Governing Body Meetings.

Director General of the MSG, Ambassador Amena Yauvoli revealed that the main purpose of the meetings are to deliberate and make decisions on the 2020 Work Programme and Budget of the Secretariat, as well as on substantive policy issues including political, economic, social and sustainable development for the benefits of MSG Members.

He further stressed the importance of convening these meetings to provide guidance to the Secretariat on its work programme and budget as mandated by MSG Leaders.

The three day meeting is scheduled to convene at the Grand Pacific Hotel until Wednesday.

The meetings are expected to bring together Foreign Ministers and Senior Officials from MSG Member countries, including Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, FLNKS, and Republic of Indonesia as Associate Member, and MSG Observers.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Inia Seruiratu anticipates a robust discussions amongst MSG Members and looks forward to progressively advancing the common vision of the Melanesian sub-region in the deliberations this week.