Fiji is slowly transitioning to normalcy

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji remains on track to welcome back tourists in less than one week.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s – Nai Lalakai program, Bainimarama says it’s pleasing to note that 90 percent of Fijians are fully vaccinated.

He says Fiji is one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world and this is good news for our tourism sector.

“Upon our arrival, we were greeted with the good news that at least 90 percent of Fijians are fully vaccinated. This is an achievement for Fiji. Fiji is one of a few countries that have a high vaccination percentage. I can easily notice the excitement of the faces of many Fijians in Nadi upon our arrival.”

PM Bainimarama adds that with the successful vaccination campaign, there are estimates that Fiji can expect growth of tourism earnings by 2.2 percent next year and 5.4 percent in 2023.

“Fiji must expect at least 40, 000 tourists over the next two months. We did not leave any stones unturned, as the government re-strategized its approach to ensure we return to normalcy. This despite having various challenges the government has to deal with.”

Bainimarama has also thanked the Fijian delegation for their efforts at COP26 and for contributions towards various key outcomes.