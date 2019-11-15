Fiji is second to none in innovation: Vodafone Fiji

Telecommunications Company Vodafone Fiji says most Fijians have adapted to changes brought about by COVID-19 without realizing it.

Chief Executive Ronald Prasad says many businesses underrated their capabilities, but have managed to use new technology and achieve targets.

Prasad adds re-aligning operations to work remotely via online conferencing and communication tools like Zoom allowed many businesses to continue at the height of lockdowns.

Article continues after advertisement

“A lot of people did not think that it was going to be easy to adapt to the changes brought about by COVID. But if you look at some of the things that have happened we at Vodafone we have done the last two board meeting via zoom and nobody ever thought that the meetings would have happened so flawlessly.”

Prasad says for many, the use of technology has been an eye-opener, proving that Fiji is second to none in innovation.

“In terms of technology, in terms of innovation and in terms of resources that is required to run operations, I don’t think companies need to worry about all this as it is available here in Fiji.”

He adds it’s widely accepted that many businesses may never return to what was considered normal before COVID-19, but have found a new landscape.