Fiji is safe says Police

The public has been assured that the safety and security of the nation is safe.

The Fiji Police Force has given this assurance following the charges laid against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Chief Operations Officer Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says they want to reassure all Fijians that there is no reason to be concerned about public safety.

Driu adds that the latest developments have not warranted any need to panic as the security landscape remains calm and manageable.

Driu reiterates the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua’s statement is that no Fijian should be apprehensive about security of our nation as Police have everything under control, and he urges everyone to go about their business as usual.