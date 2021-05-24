Fiji on track with Montreal Protocols

The Ministry of Environment is pleased with refrigeration and air-conditioning businesses phasing out ozone-depleting substances.

The Ministry celebrated “World Ozone Day” today with the theme “Keeping us, our food and vaccines cool”.

Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the theme suites the occasion given that the pandemic co-exists with global warming.

Dr Reddy says these businesses use Hydrofluorocarbons, a very powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to climate pollutants.

He says as of last year, Fiji reduced Hydrofluorocarbons consumption by 35 percent and substances using this gas are expected to be phased out by 2030.

“We haven’t banned it, in terms of usage, we’ve banned the importation of appliances but we do understand their investment and we are working with them to gradually phase that out.”

Dr Reddy says Fiji has so far been successful in its commitment to the Montreal Protocols, a treaty designed to protect the ozone layer however, collaboration is still needed.

The Ministry says harmful gases like R22 no longer exist in Fiji however, there are a large number of equipment that uses this gas and still exist in the country.

Discussions are underway to phase out this substance from being imported into the country.