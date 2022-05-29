Fiji is not anyone’s backyard says PM

[Source: Frank Bainimarama / Twitter]

Critics have analyzed that the Pacific is in the middle of a geopolitical tug of war with China and Australia’s visits less than 24 hours apart.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama tweeted Fiji is not anyone’s backyard — it is part of a Pacific family. And our greatest concern isn’t geopolitics — it’s climate change.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat welcomed the new Australian government.

The new Australian government is wasting no time in solidifying its links to the Pacific, sending its Foreign Minister on a whirlwind tour to Fiji.

Senator Penny Wong’s visit came just two days before the Chinese Foreign Minister is scheduled to visit Fiji.

Secretary General Henry Puna says PIFS also welcomes the pledges of Wong’s government.

“Indeed, your very first bilateral visit as Foreign Minister represents, in itself, a very strong shift in Australia’s political landscape.”

Australia is relying on its deep ties in the region to keep it one step ahead of China, which is being described as a foreign power with questionable intentions.

Wong voiced Australia’s view of China’s presence in the region.

“We think there are consequences. We think it’s important that the security of the region be determined by the region.”

Wong says the Pacific tops the priority list for Anthony Albanese’s government, exemplified by her visit to Fiji less than a week in office.

“Australia has more to do and we wanted to put out there the things that we wanted to do. And one of the things that I wanted to do was have a Pacific trip as my first trip, and Fiji is a very important partner. “

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute, an independent think tank that advises Australia’s strategic and defense leaders, has made recommendations on how to limit China’s influence in the Pacific, and many of these have become the political commitment of the new government.

“We want to demonstrate to your nation and other nations of the region that we are a partner that can be trusted, who can be reliable, and historically we have been.”

Wong didn’t come empty-handed with new promises of enhanced bilateral and regional cooperation.

Australia will now make available 3,000 PR visas for the Pacific every year, although there is no timeline on when this will be rolled out.

It has also pledged over $FJD800 million to help Pacific Island countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Albanese’s government was elected on the platform of reducing emissions by 43 percent by 2030 and to net zero by 2050—an ambitious move for a country whose second largest export is coal.