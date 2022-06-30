Fiji is financially stable: AG

[File Photo]

Despite the uncertainty and instability in the area of pricing globally, Fiji is in a good financial position.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this has been made possible through proper management of our finances.

“We as what we call recipient countries or for example, global inflation have absolutely no say it has a huge impact on a huge impact on our economy, and a huge impact on pricing. Yet, notwithstanding that, with proper management of our finances, we’re in a good position comparatively.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says even in this type of environment, there are always opportunities to become creative and resilient.

He adds that this can only be achieved if there is a symbiotic relationship between the public and private sectors.

The Attorney General also reiterated that the government is tasked to provide an enabling environment where businesses that have new ideas, and innovations are given the space to be able to develop.

Sayed Khaiyum states that this is one of the main roles of the government and they are also trusted to empower ordinary citizens.

He adds the government is always reaching out to the private sector because they want them to progress and be on the cutting edge of business ideas, innovation, and the introduction of new technologies.