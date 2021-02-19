Home

Fiji is a relatively high mobility country: Naiqama

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 20, 2021 7:00 am
Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama.

The trend in migration shows that the number of people leaving Fiji has outnumbered immigrants settling here.

This has been revealed in the first-ever Migration Profile Report for Fiji.

Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama says 95 percent of Fijian who have moved overseas, live in Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada.

“The impacts of immigration in terms of remittances have been generally positive. More Fijians have been sending money home to assist their families.”

Naiqama says Fiji is a relatively high mobility country compared to other Pacific Island Countries.

He adds according to the report locally, around 28 percent of the population were living outside their province of birth in 2017.

These were more likely to be females.

