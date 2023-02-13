Fiji is home to all: PM

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says there was no consultation by the previous government prior to adopting the title ‘Fijian’ as our national identity.

He says he mentioned favoring the word Fijian however, he is also aware that a question of a common name is a difficult one.

Rabuka highlighted this in Parliament this morning in response to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere’s opening speech.

Article continues after advertisement

“The commentary by lawyer, Graham Leung in The Fiji Times on Saturday dealt very well with the complexities involved, Mr Speaker, Sir, we are reaping what the former government sowed in its 2013 Constitution, our national Constitution of today, it declared that we were all Fijians but did so without consultation that should have taken place on such an important and sensitive matter.”

Rabuka also hinted that he intends to change this through a referendum but there are also other ways to rectify this.

The PM adds that he is aware that many indigenous Fijians are less than persuading, and others have divergent views on this issue.

Rabuka called for national unity as Fiji a home to everyone.