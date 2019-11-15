Fiji-India Friendship Forum e-magazine launched

A well-documented e-magazine by the India-Fiji Friendship Forum that promotes education empowerment and cultural diversity for the two countries has been launched.

While officiating at the launch Permanent Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan says the Government views its bilateral relations with India as a long-term friendship and partnership underpinned by historical ties, and enriched with good understanding and mutual respect between our people over years.

Karan also highlighted Fiji’s steady shift towards digital transformation adding that e-learning is now a new normal and this e-magazine is a significant milestone for the Forum and a testimony to the role India has played during these trying times in supporting the efforts of the Fijian Government to continue to strengthen our relations.

Meanwhile, the quarterly publication will disseminate information on the cooperation between Fiji and India, at the same time, enable the youths to enhance their knowledge on Hindi language and appreciation of cultural values.