Fiji included in Singapore’s quarantine VTL list

Singapore has extended its quarantine-free vaccination travel lanes to six other countries including Fiji.

The other five countries are Cambodia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Thailand.

This will further boost Fiji’s prospects of receiving visitors from Singapore with our international border set to open on Wednesday.

Fiji will be reopening its borders to vaccinated travelers from 40 partner countries.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore says that by restoring two-way quarantine-free travel with Fiji, the VTL with Fiji will allow fully vaccinated travelers from other VTL countries such as Australia, Canada, France, the Republic of Korea, the UK and the USA, to extend their trip to Singapore without quarantine.