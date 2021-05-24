Fiji in excellent position to open borders: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has extended an invitation to would-be travellers from the United Kingdom as we prepare to welcome visitors back to our shores.

Speaking at the Reset Fiji Tourism programme in Glasgow, Scotland, Bainimarama highlighted that Fiji is in an excellent position to open up its borders for international travel.

From December 1st, we will be welcoming visitors from an exclusive list of travel partner countries which also includes the United Kingdom.

Bainimarama says holidaymakers who have been stuck in their homes for almost two years will now get a chance to visit Fiji.

“I know many people got through the lockdown by looking at photos of the Fijian paradise on their desktop backgrounds or smartphones. That dream will not be a dream any longer. They can live it for themselves.”

Bainimarama says with the lives and livelihoods of our people at stake, our population were vaccinated over a faster period of timeline.

He adds Fiji’s warmer conditions and pristine environment awaits its visitors.

“We’ve made the best of Fiji available to our visitors. The best of our beaches, our reefs, our forests and waterfalls. It will all be open.”

The Prime Minister stresses that Fiji is confident in its ability to manage the risks associated with quarantine-free travel.

“Our planes are prepared, our airports are adapted. Our hotels are ready. Nearly every hotel and tour operators in Fiji are certified under the careFIJI commitment and our people’s world renowned hospitality is as wonderful as you’ve heard and remember.”

The Prime Minister and his delegation have arrived in Glasgow for the crucial COP 26 meeting.