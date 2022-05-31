Fiji in advantage position says political academic

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [left] with Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi [Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the tussle between China and Western countries for greater recognition in the Pacific.

Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi is currently on a marathon visit to Fiji and other Pacific Island nations, calling it a mission of peace, friendship, and cooperation.

Academic, Professor Tarcisius Kabutaulaka at the University of Hawai’i’s Department of Pacific Studies has been closely studying China’s growing influence for more than 10 years following the China-South Pacific Development Cooperation Forum meeting in Nadi in 2006.

Professor Kabutaulaka believes island nations including Fiji should carefully consider proposals offered by the Chinese, and use them to their advantage.

He adds that all eyes are on the Pacific as Australia and other Western countries scramble to counter China’s efforts to cement its influence in the region.

“I think Fiji has done a wonderful job in managing that relationship and part of the reason why Fiji has been quite successful is because I think Fijian officials both government and public servants understand how China operates.”

Professor Kabutaulaka adds that Pacific Islands have long been contested space, even as far back as the colonization era in the 1800s with big powers attempting to control the region or selfishly take from it.

However, he adds that China’s inclusion is seen as an opportunity to engage with a power other than traditional development partners and allies.

“Pacific Island leaders should be managing the relationships whether its with the US, or with China in ways that will benefit their people and if it means trading with China in spite of the fact that they have a communist system and if that trade benefits PIC’s then they should engage with China.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama co-chaired the China-Pacific Foreign Ministers meeting yesterday with the Chinese Foreign Minister and says that there is no looking back.

“We cannot re-treat from the field of multilateralism in the face of this multiple crisis indeed global cooperation and international law have never mattered more.”

The feeling is mutual from the Chinese government and their Foreign Minister Wang Yi says that they are looking forward to fortifying trust and mutual respect with Pacific Island countries.

“China appreciates Fiji’s firm commitment to the One-China policy and the will as always support Fiji in maintaining social stability and national harmony.”

Fiji has signed three new economic development agreements with China following the meeting yesterday.